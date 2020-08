Warp Speed Chief Softens Aggressive COVID Vaccine Targets

(Medscape) – The chief of the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed, the COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics development effort, said the 300 million vaccine doses the program aims to deliver would likely not fully occur until the middle of 2021. And, said Moncef Slaoui, PhD, the program aims to deliver 300 million courses of therapy, not individual doses, as some vaccines will likely require two doses.