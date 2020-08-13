Large Study Suggests Convalescent Plasma Can Help Treat Covid-19, but Experts Have Doubts

(STAT News) – Infusing hospitalized Covid-19 patients with blood plasma from people who recovered from the disease appeared to show a benefit in a nationwide study, but the study’s lack of a placebo group left several experts struggling to interpret the data. The study, which enrolled more than 35,000 patients, found that quickly administering so-called convalescent plasma had a marked effect on mortality for patients with severe cases of Covid-19.