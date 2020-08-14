Clinical Trials of Coronavirus Drugs Are Taking Longer Than Expected

(New York Times) – As coronavirus cases surge in the United States and treatments are needed more than ever, clinical trials for some of the most promising experimental drugs are taking longer than expected. Researchers at a dozen clinical trial sites said that testing delays, staffing shortages, space constraints and reluctant patients were complicating their efforts to test monoclonal antibodies, man-made drugs that mimic the molecular soldiers made by the human immune system.