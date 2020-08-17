Millions of Students Are Returning to US Universities in a Vast Unplanned Pandemic Experiment

(Nature) – Yesterday, waves of eager students began moving into campus housing at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Besides dealing with tearful parents and finding sheets to fit non-standard dorm mattresses, undergraduates are also spitting into a tube for a quick COVID-19 test before they get their keys. It’s the first time of many: the university plans to test every student, staff member and faculty member twice a week.