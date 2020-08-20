California Wildfires: Rapidly Growing Blazes Force Thousands to Flee

(The Guardian) – Wildfires continue to sear through California, forcing thousands out of their homes amid a heatwave and the coronavirus pandemic. One grouping of fires – the LNU Lightning Complex north of the Bay Area – grew rapidly overnight, doubling in size to about 131,000 acres by Thursday, and burning through more than 100 homes and buildings. At least two people have died fighting the fires – a pilot on a water dropping mission whose helicopter crashed and a utility worker who was assisting at a fire in the Vacaville area.