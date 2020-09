America Is Running Low on a Crucial Resource for COVID-19 Vaccines

(The Atlantic) – In the past seven months, more than 100 COVID-19 vaccines, therapies, and drugs have been pushed into development. But for any of these treatments to make it to humans, they usually have to face another animal first: a monkey. And here, scientists in the United States say they are facing a bottleneck. There just aren’t enough monkeys to go around.