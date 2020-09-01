Do-It-Yourself Vaccines for COVID-19

(Scientific American) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Rapid Deployment Vaccine Collaborative (or RaDVaC)—a group composed of scientists and their friends or colleagues—have been self-administering an untested vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). The RaDVaC scientists describe their project as aiming “to reduce risk of harm from SARS-CoV-2, minimally until there is at least one effective commercial vaccine widely available.” Although the project’s white paper includes includes terms and conditions designed to shield the authors from liability, RaDVaC’s self-experimentation raises important legal and ethical questions.