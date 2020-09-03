Doctor Says One-Third of Big Ten Athletes Who Contracted Covid-19 Show Signs of Heart Inflammation

(CNN) – Up to 35 percent of Big Ten athletes who had Covid-19 now show signs of inflammation of the heart muscle, a top Penn State doctor says, reigniting the debate over the safety of playing sports during the pandemic. Wayne Sebastianelli, Penn State’s director of athletic medicine, revealed that 30 to 35 percent of the cardiac MRI scans conducted on Big Ten athletes who had contracted Covid-19 appeared to show myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. The announcement came during the State College Area Board of School Directors meeting.