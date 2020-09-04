Saliva COVID-19 Test as Good as, Perhaps Beats, Nasal Swab: Study

(Medscape) – A COVID-19 saliva test protocol developed by researchers at Yale University appeared to perform at least as well as nasal swabs in a study of hospital patients, a finding that may help encourage more frequent use of self-collected samples. In a letter published August 28 in the New England Journal of Medicine, Anne L. Wyllie, PhD, of the Yale School of Public Health, New Haven, Connecticut, and her coauthors reported on testing done on 70 patients.