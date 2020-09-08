Testing for RNA and Antibodies Together May Improve COVID-19 Diagnosis

(Medscape) – COVID-19 can be more accurately diagnosed by simultaneously looking for the virus and its antibodies, according to UK doctors who have piloted this approach. Traditionally, COVID-19 is diagnosed if tests show RNA on swabs taken from the nose and throat. But RNA levels on swabs decline after five days of infection. Therefore, the researchers also look for antibodies, which generally appear after RNA levels start falling. In a small trial, this approach “significantly improved” the diagnosis of COVID-19, researchers reported on Tuesday in Cell Reports Medicine