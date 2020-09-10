Whatever Happened To…The Instant Hospitals Built for COVID-19 Patients in Wuhan?

(NPR) – Huoshenshan and Leishenshan continued operating for another month, after which they sent their final batch of patients to regular hospitals and were officially sealed off and “retired” on April 15. According to state media, Leishenshan ended up treating a total of 2,011 patients over the two months it was operational. Government officials say there are no plans to demolish the hospitals yet, and they can be “reactivated at any time” if a second wave of infections hits.