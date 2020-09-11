Risk Score Predicts COVID-19 Mortality, Outperforms Others

(Medscape) – The scoring system classifies patients as having low, intermediate, high, or very high likelihood of death on the basis of a total score from 0 to 21, with higher numbers reflecting greater risk. People in the low-risk group could potentially be managed in the community, the researchers note. Those in the intermediate group might be monitored on a hospital ward, whereas patients with a high risk for death could be triaged to prompt, aggressive treatment. High-risk patients might receive steroid treatment and be transferred to critical care, for example.