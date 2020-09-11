How Much Do Crowds Contribute to Covid? It’s Complicated

(Wired) – The coronavirus loves a crowd. Put enough warm, susceptible bodies together and it’s sure to spread. Scientists have known that since nearly the start of the pandemic, from studying Covid-19 outbreaks aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, inside a megachurch in South Korea, at a Champions League soccer match in Italy. Countless other clusters have since been recorded, often seeded by a single contagious individual.