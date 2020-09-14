Some Scientists Spot ‘Unlikely’ Patterns in Russia Vaccine Data: Letter

(Reuters) – Twenty-six scientists, most of them working at universities in Italy, have signed an open letter questioning the reliability of the data presented in the early-stage trial results of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, named “Sputnik-V”. Addressing the editor of The Lancet, the international peer-reviewed medical journal in which Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute published its early-stage trial results, the scientists said they saw patterns in the data that looked “highly unlikely”.