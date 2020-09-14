One or More Opioids Involved in Approximately 80 Percent of OD Deaths

(Medical Xpress) – More than 83 percent of overdose deaths during January to June 2019 involved illicitly manufactured fentanyls (IMFs), heroin, cocaine, or methamphetamine (alone or in combination), according to research published in the Sept. 4 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Julie O’Donnell, Ph.D., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues analyzed data on drug overdose deaths during January to June 2019 from 24 states and the District of Columbia to describe the characteristics and circumstances of opioid- and stimulant-involved overdose deaths.