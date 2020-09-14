Scientists Relieved as Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Restarts–But Question Lack of Transparency

(Nature) – The UK trial of a leading coronavirus vaccine, which was abruptly halted last week because of safety concerns, restarted on Saturday, after the university conducting the trial said an independent committee found that it was safe to do so. The University of Oxford and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca paused enrolment in global trials of the vaccine candidate they are developing on 6 September, after a person participating in the UK trial experienced an adverse reaction.