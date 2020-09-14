A New Prescription: A Dose of Live Music for Hospital Patients

(Wall Street Journal) – Ms. Storino is among 88 patients in a three-month pilot study in the inpatient neurology department at Northwestern. Participants were offered 30- to 40-minute live music sessions over FaceTime by a viola player. The goal of the preliminary study, which ends in late September, was to alleviate the stress and anxiety of a hospital stay, as well as pangs of isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic when there are more restrictions on visitors.