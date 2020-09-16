AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial in US on Hold Until at Least Midweek: Sources

(Medscape) – AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine trial remains on hold in the United States pending a U.S. investigation into a serious side effect in Britain even as other trials of the vaccine resume, sources familiar with the details told Reuters. AstraZeneca on Saturday said it had restarted its trial in Britain after regulators completed their review of a serious side effect in one trial participant there.