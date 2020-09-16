I Tested Positive for Covid-19 Antibodies–What Now?

(Knowable Magazine) – There’s surprisingly little information on the psychology of how people react to being told results from Covid-19 tests — either for the virus or the antibodies. One of the few published studies, carried out by UK academics and the Behavioural Insights Team (a former British government unit now spun off into a company), found that about 10 percent of people who were asked to imagine a positive antibody test said they believed that would leave them no chance of catching the virus again. When the researchers used the word “immunity” to describe the test or the results, that figure doubled to almost 20 percent.