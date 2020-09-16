To Find a Vaccine for COVID-19, Will We Have to Deliberately Infect People?

(National Geographic) – Josh Morrison isn’t a doctor or scientist, but as a well-intentioned activist he’s provoked a fierce debate over how to develop a coronavirus vaccine. To speed up testing, he wants to be deliberately infected with the coronavirus. And he’s drawn considerable attention to his cause by starting a nonprofit that already has recruited more than 37,000 volunteers to get infected too—all in the name of science.