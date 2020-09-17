U.S. Plans to Ship First Covid-19 Vaccine 24 Hours After Authorization

(The Wall Street Journal) – The U.S. government plans to begin shipping the first Covid-19 vaccine within 24 hours after regulators authorize its use, federal health officials said. Shipments of the first vaccine cleared for use would start soon after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the OK, according to plans that federal health officials released Wednesday. Vaccine makers have already begun manufacturing doses so they will be ready for shipment should the shots prove to work safely in testing and regulators authorize their use.