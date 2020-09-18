Keeping Coronavirus Vaccines at Subzero Temperatures During Distribution Will Be Hard, But Likely Key to Ending Pandemic

(The Conversation) – Ultimately, hundreds of millions of people in the U.S. and billions globally are going to need a coronavirus vaccine – and potentially two doses of it. This mass vaccination effort is going to require a complex vaccine cold chain on a scale like never before. The current vaccine cold chain is not up to the task, and expanding the supply chain is not going to be easy.