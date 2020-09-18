AstraZeneca Denies Vaccine Trial Subject Had Nerve Ailment

(Bloomberg) – AstraZeneca Plc, the drugmaker working with the University of Oxford on a Covid-19 vaccine, contradicted a report that a volunteer in U.K. tests of the shot developed a rare nerve disease that might have signaled severe safety problems. AstraZeneca was responding Thursday to a CNN report citing documents indicating that the diagnosis of the participant was confirmed as transverse myelitis. The diagnosis was “based on preliminary findings,” and is inaccurate, the Cambridge, England-based drugmaker said in an emailed statement.