Experimental Medicines for COVID-19 Could Help Someday, But Home Runs Not Guaranteed

(NPR) – If the coronavirus vaccines currently being tested don’t pan out, don’t expect new drugs to fill the gap any time soon. Many drugs are in the works, and those that succeed could play a role in reducing symptoms and sometimes saving lives. But, given the way drugs are developed, it’s unlikely that any single medicine will be anywhere as potent against the coronavirus as a successful vaccine.