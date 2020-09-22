Give Teachers High Priority Access to Covid-19 Treatments and Vaccines

(STAT News) – The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed what far too few Americans acknowledge about schools and teachers: they are essential to society. Teachers play indispensable roles in human development, particularly for children in elementary, middle, and high school, that cannot be replaced by remote learning. As schools reopen and teachers expose themselves to the risk of Covid-19 infection, we must grant teachers the same priority access to vaccines and treatments that society readily gives to health care workers.