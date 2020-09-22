Rural Hospitals Teeter on Financial Cliff as COVID Medicare Loans Come Due

(Kaiser Health News) – More than 65% of the nation’s small, rural hospitals — many of which were operating at a deficit before the pandemic — jumped at the Medicare loans when the pandemic hit because they were the first funds available, said Maggie Elehwany, former vice president of government affairs for the National Rural Health Association. CMS halted new loan applications to the program at the end of April.