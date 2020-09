WHO Unveils Global Plan to Fairly Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine, But Challenges Await

(Science) – The World Health Organization (WHO) announced today that countries representing close to two-thirds of the world’s population have joined its plan to buy and fairly distribute COVID-19 vaccines around the globe. It also unveiled the mechanism through which it plans to allocate the vaccine as it becomes available, aiming “to end the acute phase of the pandemic by the end of 2021.”