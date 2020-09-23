Most N95 Masks Imported from China Fail to Meet US Standards

(Medscape) – ECRI quality assurance researchers rigorously tested nearly 200 N95-style masks, reflecting 15 different manufacturer models purchased by some of the largest health systems in the United States. They found that for 60% to 70% of the imported masks that had not been certified by the US National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), filtration performance was “significantly inferior” to NIOSH-certified N95s. These masks did not filter 95% of aerosol particulates, contrary to what their name suggests.