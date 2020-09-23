‘I Just Want the Suffering to Be Over.’ Brazilians Flock to COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

(Science) – More than 6 months after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Brazil, the pandemic is still raging, now with about 30,000 new cases and 740 deaths daily. (The total death toll, 136,000, is second only to the United States’s.) Those grim statistics—along with a good medical infrastructure, vaccination expertise, a well-established regulatory system, and experience running clinical trials—have made Brazil an ideal place to put experimental COVID-19 vaccines to the test. At least four vaccine candidates, produced by Western and Chinese firms, are in trials here or soon will be. Negotiations are ongoing to test Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine as well.