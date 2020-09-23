Colleges’ Opening Fueled 3,000 COVID Cases a Day, Researchers Say

(Kaiser Health News) – Reopening colleges drove a coronavirus surge of about 3,000 new cases a day in the United States, according to a draft study released Tuesday. The study, done jointly by researchers at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro, Indiana University, the University of Washington and Davidson College, tracked cellphone data and matched it to reopening schedules at 1,400 schools, along with county infection rates.