Why Tens of Thousands of People Are Key to Testing a COVID-19 Vaccine

(NPR) – More than 100,000 people are taking part in studies to see if one or more COVID-19 vaccine candidates actually work. Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos. of Johnson & Johnson today starts wide-scale testing for its vaccine. It will involve as many as 60,000 volunteers worldwide. AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna already have vaccine candidates in large studies in the United States. Novavax should start its study later this fall. The reason the trials are so large has to do with the complications of getting an accurate analysis of whether the vaccine works — and how the scientists and public health officials define “works.”