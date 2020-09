France and Spain Scramble to Deal with Sharp Rise in Covid Infections

(The Guardian) – The number of new Covid-19 cases in France has jumped to a record high, while in Spain, the western European country hardest hit by the virus, the Madrid authorities have rejected the central government’s call for a lockdown across the capital. SantĂ© Publique France, the French public health authority, recorded 16,096 new infections in the previous 24 hours on Thursday evening.