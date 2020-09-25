OPINION: Tracking Down Organ Traffickers and Their Victims

(Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Over the past five years I have travelled back and forth from Liverpool interviewing African migrants who have sold or brokered the sale of kidneys in Cairo. On my last visit I filmed a documentary with BBC Panorama “Exposing the Illegal Organ Trade.” As part of the documentary, I met a Sudanese man in his late thirties. Okot had been working as an organ broker in Cairo since 2003. He described the organ trade as a family business, an economic lifeline in a hostile environment. The price of a kidney, Okot explained, depends on the seller’s ability to negotiate.