Novavax Researcher Says No Chance of a ‘Shortcut’ in Vaccine Safety

(NPR) – Novavax, a vaccine maker in Maryland, is becoming the 10th coronavirus vaccine candidate to enter the final phase of testing, called phase 3. The trial is taking place in the U.K., where researchers plan to enroll up to 10,000 adults of various ages in the next four to six weeks. Half the participants will get a placebo and half will get the company’s vaccine. At least a quarter of participants will be over the age of 65, the company says, and it will also “prioritize groups that are most affected by COVID-19, including racial and ethnic minorities.”