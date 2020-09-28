The UK Could Be the First Country to Intentionally Give People Coronavirus to Test Vaccines

(Gizmodo) – The UK is considering a controversial approach to testing potential vaccines for the coronavirus that causes covid-19: intentionally exposing volunteers to the virus, in a strategy known as challenge trials. Last week, the Financial Times reported that the UK government will allow human challenge vaccine trials to begin by January 2021. In these trials, volunteers would be given an experimental vaccine and then later exposed to the coronavirus in a controlled setting.