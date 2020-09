WHO to Probe ‘Sexual Exploitation’ by Aid Workers in DR Congo

(BBC) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has pledged to investigate allegations that aid workers tackling the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo sexually abused and exploited women. WHO and other aid agency staff were accused by 50 women in a joint investigation by two news agencies. Local women were allegedly plied with drinks, “ambushed” in hospitals, forced to have sex, and two became pregnant.