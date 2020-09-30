HPV Vaccine ‘May Significantly’ Lower Cervical Cancer Risk, Study Finds

(UPI) – Women vaccinated against HPV may be at significantly lower risk for developing cervical cancer, according to a study published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine. Girls who received the shot before turning 17 reduced their risk of cervical cancer by 88% compared to unvaccinated women, while women inoculated against the virus between ages 17 and 30 cut their risk in half, the data showed.