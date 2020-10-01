Can the U.S. Use Its Growing Supply of Rapid Tests to Stop the Virus

(NPR) – Until now, testing has been primarily used to diagnose people who may have COVID-19 and any of their close contacts who may also be infected. But a stubborn shortage of the molecular tests most commonly used — and slow turnaround time for results — has hobbled the nation’s ability to stop outbreaks and contain the pandemic. That could change, argue Jha and other public health researchers, as new rapid tests — primarily antigen tests — become more widely available, enabling communities to start widespread screening of the highest-risk people.