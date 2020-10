Mental Illness Tied to Increased Mortality in COVID-19

(Medscape) – A psychiatric diagnosis for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is linked to a significantly increased risk for death, new research shows.Investigators found that patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 and who had been diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder had a 1.5-fold increased risk for a COVID-related death in comparison with COVID-19 patients who had not received a psychiatric diagnosis.