Trump to Be Discharged from Walter Reed, Doctor Says, But ‘Might Not Be Entirely Out of the Woods’

(STAT News) – Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed Friday after experiencing a drop in his oxygen levels that required supplemental oxygen to be given, his medical team and the White House have said. Trump first started feeling symptoms on Thursday, and tested positive for the coronavirus that night. During a briefing Monday, Sean Conley, the president’s lead physician, said that Trump had met criteria for discharge, “though he might not be entirely out of the woods yet.”