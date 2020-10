Race for Covid-19 Vaccine Slows as Regulators, Top Warp Speed Official Tap the Breaks

(STAT News) – The Food and Drug Administration released strengthened rules for authorizing any Covid-19 vaccine on an emergency basis. And Moncef Slaoui, co-chair of Operation Warp Speed, revealed that the government’s vaccine fast-tracking effort has urged manufacturers not to apply for emergency use authorization until they have significant amounts of vaccines to deploy.