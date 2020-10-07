As AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Remains on Hold in U.S., Participants Waiting on a Second Dose Are in Limbo

(STAT News) – The clinical trial participant, who lives in the western U.S., got his first shot in early September — he doesn’t know if he got the actual vaccine or a saline placebo, in line with the study’s double-blinded design — and he had been expecting to get a booster shot about four weeks later. But on Sept. 6, AstraZeneca, which is developing the vaccine with the University of Oxford, placed a halt on its studies of the vaccine around the globe due to safety concerns about a concerning illness in a participant in the U.K.