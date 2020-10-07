Covid-19 Long-Haulers and the Experience of ‘Hidden’ Disabilities

(STAT News) – The link in the public’s mind between disability and mobility has led “hidden” disabilities, such as visual impairment or immunocompromise, often not being included in conversations about accommodation and support systems. The Covid-19 pandemic has made these misconceptions about what it means to be disabled even more evident. Since March, there have been calls to protect the most vulnerable people from Covid-19. In the wake of news of the tragic spread of Covid-19 in nursing homes, “vulnerable people” now generally means the elderly.