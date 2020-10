Hard-Hit Peru’s Costly Bet on Cheap COVID-19 Antibody Tests

(Associated Press) – In March, President Martin Vizcarra took the airwaves to announce he’d signed off on a massive purchase of 1.6 million tests – almost all of them for antibodies. Now, interviews with experts, public purchase orders, import records, government resolutions, patients, and COVID-19 health reports show that the country’s bet on rapid antibody tests went dangerously off course.