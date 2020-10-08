‘Rural Surge’ Propels India Toward More Covid-19 Infections Than U.S.

(New York Times) – “We can’t afford to quarantine,” explained Mr. Deb, a shopkeeper. If anyone else in his family was found positive, they would all be ordered to stay inside, which would mean even more weeks of not working, which would push the family closer to running out of food. The medical team moved on to the next house. But they kept meeting more refusals. The defiance of the coronavirus rules is being reflected across rural India, and it is propelling this nation’s virus caseload toward the No. 1 spot globally. Infections are rippling into every corner of this country of 1.3 billion people. The Indian news media is calling it “The Rural Surge.”