COVID-19 Risk Deemed Low in Intubation, Extubation, Study Suggests

(Medscape) – Tracheal intubation and extubation may not produce enough aerosols to warrant being designated as procedures associated with high risk for transmission of SARS-CoV-2, researchers say. The researchers’ sampling of particle sizes in operating rooms calls into question the extreme infection protocols that have been mandated in many hospitals since the outbreak of COVID-19.