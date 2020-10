Covid Cases Increase Rapidly as Next Steps Planned

(BBC) – Coronavirus cases in England have “increased rapidly”, data shows, as ministers grapple with what to do next. Estimates suggest between one-in-170 and one-in-240 people you meet in the street has the virus. Both current cases, and the speed at which they are increasing, are much higher in the north of England than the national average. Scientific advisers warn hospital admissions are “very close” to levels in early March.