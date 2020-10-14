Pandemic Has Driven Some Doctors to Switch Jobs, Retire Early

(UPI) – Cotton isn’t alone. Doctors throughout the United States reported in a recent survey that they are closing practices, cutting staff, moving out of patient-care roles and switching to telemedicine. The Physicians Foundation survey of more than 3,000 U.S. physicians looks at the impact COVID-19 has had on medical practices and its emotional toll on doctors. Results from parts one and two of the three-part survey have been released so far.