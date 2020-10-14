Central Europe, Spared in the Spring, Suffers as Virus Surges

(New York Times) – Much of Central Europe locked down quickly in the spring, before the coronavirus took root, and largely avoided widespread infection during the first wave of the pandemic. But now — from the Polish port city of Gdansk on the Baltic to the ancient fortress town of Kotor on the Adriatic in Montenegro — the virus is sweeping across the region. Hospitals beds are filling up in Poland; doctors in Hungary are issuing dire warnings about a lack of medical workers; the authorities in Romania are struggling to track new cases; and health care workers are falling ill in Bulgaria. The Czech Republic has the highest coronavirus transmission rates in Europe.