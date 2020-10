COVID-19 Doesn’t Seem Seasonal, Study Says

(Medscape) – Respiratory viruses tend to be seasonal, including the two most common flu viruses, but the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 seems to be a year-round nuisance, according to a new study published in the journal Nature. Environmental factors such as humidity and temperature don’t appear to affect the coronavirus as much as other viruses, which flourish more in the dry, cold months in the winter.